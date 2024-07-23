TÜRKİYE
3,500-year-old Akkadian tablet discovered in Türkiye
The tablet could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system, says Turkish minister of culture.
Linguists are continuing to research the artifact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them. / Photo: AA
July 23, 2024

A 3,500-year-old tablet has been discovered during excavation in Hatay, a Mediterranean coastal city in Türkiye.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday that the tablet was found at Accana Hoyuk, also known as Old Alalah, in the Reyhanli district of Hatay.

“According to the first readings, the Akkadian cuneiform tablet dating back to the 15th century BC contains records of a significant amount of furniture transactions,” Ersoy said on X.

Recommended

He added that it could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system.

Associate Professor Jacob Lauinger and doctoral student Zeynep Turker from Johns Hopkins University are examining the tablet that measures 4.2 by 3.5 centimetres with a thickness of 1.6 centimetres, weighing 27.85 grams.

Linguists are continuing to research the artefact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them.

