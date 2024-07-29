TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures several internationally wanted criminals
Security forces have apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says.
Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Monday that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol red notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. / Photo: AA Archive
July 29, 2024

Turkish authorities apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, the Turkish interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Monday that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. He had entered Türkiye with a fake Polish passport.

Dragan Pavlicevic, wanted by Montenegro on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation, was captured in Istanbul on Sunday.

The Interpol Red Notice stated that Pavlicevic, along with criminal organisation members, was involved in the shipment of 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in Montenegro, Colombia, Ecuador, Australia, and the Netherlands. He was also implicated in the shipment of 900 kilograms (1,984 pounds) of cocaine sourced from Ecuador.

Additionally, Alexandar Nedevski, wanted by Sweden with a Red Diffusion for money laundering and drugs, was detained in the Bodrum district of the Mugla province. He had also entered Türkiye with a counterfeit Kosovo passport.

