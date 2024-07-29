Turkish authorities apprehended three internationally wanted criminals involved in multiple crimes, including drug trafficking, the Turkish interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Monday that Alexander Gustafsson, sought by Sweden on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking, money laundering, doping, and forgery, was detained in Istanbul. He had entered Türkiye with a fake Polish passport.

Dragan Pavlicevic, wanted by Montenegro on an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation, was captured in Istanbul on Sunday.