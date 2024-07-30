Türkiye and Armenia have taken another step towards improving their bilateral relations with the fifth meeting of their Special Representatives for the Normalisation Process.

Ambassador Serdar Kilic of Türkiye and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan convened at the Alican-Margara border crossing, according to Tuesday's statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During this meeting, the representatives reconfirmed the agreements established in their previous discussions, the statement said.

In addition, they committed to evaluating the technical requirements necessary to operationalise the Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate, aligning with ongoing regional developments.

As stated by the ministry, an agreement was also reached to simplify visa procedures for diplomatic and official passport holders.