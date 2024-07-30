TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan discusses bilateral ties with Indonesia's Subianto
President Erdogan also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms.
President Erdogan emphasised that the ties between the two nations, rooted in deep historical and cultural connections / Photo: AA
July 30, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Indonesia's President-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Complex.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and various regional and global issues.

President Erdogan emphasised that the ties between the two nations, rooted in deep historical and cultural connections, would continue to develop in all areas, particularly in defence, economy, and energy sectors.

Erdogan also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the G20, and MIKTA.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan called for increased efforts by Islamic countries to halt Israel's oppression and deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

