American-born Palestinian runner Layla Almasri realises the weight of responsibility that she and her team carry at the Paris Olympics. It's about far more than merely competing.

"I think I can speak for all eight of us here at the Olympics," Almasri said after competing in the 800 metres on Friday. "We're definitely diplomats for our people as well as athletes."

It's a role that's reinforced every time she turns on the TV or looks at her phone and sees images of people struggling in besieged Gaza during the Israeli carnage.

"Every single time. It's really difficult to see," Almasri said. "Mothers with my mother's face on them. Children who look like me when I was a kid. It's heartbreaking. And it almost feels like I was just hit with a strike of lightning, of luck, to be able to live somewhere where I don't have to face the things that they're facing."

So, it hardly mattered that Almasri finished last in her heat and 48th of the 49 finishers in the 800 heats — ahead of a competitor from Kosovo.

"I wasn't even looking at the clock," she said. "Just soaked in the moment. The crowd was really what I was focused on. And, of course (I had) the best view in the house watching that race. Right on the track."

'It's in my blood'

After her father left Nablus for the US, Almasri was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Last year, she earned a master's degree in health promotion from the University of Colorado, where she's now an assistant coach for the women's cross-country team.

She grew up eating Palestinian food and has always felt connected to her father's homeland.

"It's in my blood, and it's in my heart," said Almasri, who won a bronze medal in the 1,500 at the Arab athletics championships last year.