TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye slams Israeli FM for spreading slanderous accusations
Foreign ministry reaffirms Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians today, as it did in the past.
Türkiye slams Israeli FM for spreading slanderous accusations
Israel's foreign minister has long lost the quality of being someone to be taken seriously, Türkiye's foreign ministry says. / Others
August 6, 2024

The Turkish foreign ministry has condemned recent statements made by the Israeli foreign minister, accusing him of spreading baseless and slanderous remarks against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The Israeli foreign minister has made a habit of sharing baseless and slanderous remarks targeting our country and our President.," the statement read.

"This individual has long lost the quality of being someone to be taken seriously."

Recommended

Turkish foreign ministry reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for Palestinians' rights, stating, "Türkiye will continue to provide the strongest support to the Palestinians today, as it has in the past."

Israeli officials frequently target President Erdogan in their statements for supporting Palestinians under Israeli attacks.

RelatedHow Türkiye joins genocide case against Israel at ICJ
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms