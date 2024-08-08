Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for regional chaos, calling it extremist and racist.

During a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah on Wednesday, Yilmaz accused Netanyahu's administration of being extremist and racist, saying it has deliberately thrown the region into chaos for political gain.

He pointed to the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh as an example, stating that this act undermined efforts towards peace.

Yilmaz expressed his condolences for Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran on July 31, and denounced the killing as a shameless act that violated Iran's sovereignty.

He argued that Israel's actions were threatening the region and fragile international order. Yilmaz also reiterated Türkiye's support for Palestinian resistance and emphasised that the Palestinian cause remains strong, despite continued Israeli aggression.