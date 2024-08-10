Türkiye's rich archaeological landscape holds critical clues to how past civilizations responded to climate challenges.

Harvey Weiss, a prominent professor of Near Eastern Archaeology at Yale University in the US, is leading a ground-breaking study at the ancient site of Kultepe, near central Kayseri, to explore the adaptive strategies of ancient societies in the face of environmental shifts.

Located 20 kilometres northeast of Kayseri, Kultepe is a vast archaeological site spanning 300 hectares.

The excavations, led by Fikri Kulakoglu from Ankara University, have brought to light significant evidence about how the region’s inhabitants lived and adapted thousands of years ago.

Weiss, renowned for his research on the Akkadian Empire's collapse from severe drought, has joined the excavation team to delve into the ancient society's response to climate change.

Smaller, more modest dwellings

The research aims to find "the way in which Kultepe and its society adapted to abrupt climate change 4,200 years ago," he said.

It is very important for the history of the world, the Near East, and Türkiye to understand how societies in big cities, such as Kultepe, adapted to the significant climate change 4,200 years ago, said Weiss.