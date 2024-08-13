TÜRKİYE
Zionist mobs desecrating Al-Aqsa will further escalate tensions: Türkiye
Türkiye urges global community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza and to “prevent such actions that threaten the stability of our entire region.”
The Turkish foreign ministry urged the global community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza / Others
August 13, 2024

The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, will “further escalate tensions” in the region, the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

“The storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of radical Israelis, including ministers, under police protection is a provocation that violates the historical status of Jerusalem and will further increase escalation in our region,” a ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The statement added that “this provocative act” showed again that Israel has no “intention of reaching peace.”

It urged the global community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli government’s atrocities in Gaza and to “prevent such actions that threaten the stability of our entire region.”

Earlier, approximately 2,250 illegal Israeli settlers as well as Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, his fellow Otzma Yehudit party minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Knesset member of the Likud party Amit Halevi stormed into the complex to commemorate Tisha B'Av, an annual Jewish fast day that marks the occurrence of several disasters in Jewish history.

Fidan discusses with Qatari, Egyptian counterparts

Hakan Fidan discussed the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque during calls with his Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on Tuesday.

Fidan spoke separately with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to diplomatic sources.

The discussions focused on the Al-Aqsa incident, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments, the sources said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
