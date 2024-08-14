Top officials from Türkiye and Iraq will meet on Thursday in Ankara for a high-level security meeting that aims to address common threats faced by the two neighbouring countries.

The 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism seeks to reinforce the mutual understanding of security matters by taking concrete steps and enhancing the legal framework to support collaborative efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s April 22 visit to Iraq marked a turning point in Ankara-Baghdad relations with the signing of the Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA).

The SFA established the Joint Planning Group (JPG), co-chaired by their respective foreign ministers, and various Joint Permanent Committees (JPCs) to institutionalise and sustain cooperation.

Stronger ties

During then-Iraqi prime minister Adil Abdulmehdi's visit to Türkiye in May 2019, Erdogan and Abdulmehdi reached an understanding on strengthening the formal basis of military and security cooperation.