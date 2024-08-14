TÜRKİYE
Top diplomats of Türkiye, Turkmenistan discuss ways to boost relations
Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan and Turkmenistan’s Rashid Meredov exchange views on further increasing the trade volume target of $5B.
Cooperation opportunities in the transmission of Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish and European markets were evaluated during the meeting. / Photo: AA
August 14, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his counterpart from Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov in the capital Ankara and discussed the possibility of deepening economic cooperation between the two countries through new agreements.

They discussed on Wednesday the possibility of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the field of economy through new agreements, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on further increasing the trade volume target of $5 billion, the sources said.

Cooperation opportunities in the transmission of Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish and European markets were evaluated during the meeting, they added.

Fidan and Meredov also discussed the latest situation in Gaza and developments in Ukraine, the sources said.

Meredov, who also serves as deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, is on a two-day visit to Türkiye on August 13-14.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Meredov.

The high-level meetings came as Türkiye continues to strengthen its ties with Central Asian nations.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms