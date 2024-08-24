TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to strengthen navy with MILDEN submarine project
Türkiye's ambition to develop and build its own submarines comes to life through the MILDEN Project.
Türkiye to strengthen navy with MILDEN submarine project
Türkiye's interests in overseas spheres of influence will be protected with the HURJET, KIZILELMA, TB3, ANKA3 domestic and national aircraft, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
August 24, 2024

Türkiye is set to bolster its naval strength with the introduction of new submarines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, in a move expected to significantly enhance the country's armed forces.

"We hope to achieve our goal of building our own submarine, which has been our dream for about 138 years, with our MILDEN Project," Erdogan said on Saturday, addressing the opening of Akyaz Shipyard Command and naval platform delivery ceremony.

Erdogan revealed that the HIZIRREIS submarine is expected to enter service in 2025, followed by the MURATREIS submarine in 2026.

"We will add strength to our navy by putting all our submarines in the project into service by 2029," he added.

The president emphasised the importance of a strong and effective navy, stating: "We understand that to live in peace on our land, we must have a strong and effective navy in both our Blue Homeland and distant geographies."

RelatedTürkiye strives to become fully independent in defence industry: Erdogan
Recommended

Strengthening Türkiye in all spheres

MILDEN, Türkiye's national submarine project, aims to develop and produce naval vehicles with national capabilities, catering to the specific needs of the Turkish Naval Forces Command.

"Let there be no doubt that we will continue to do what is necessary for a powerful Turkish Armed Forces on land, in the air, at sea and everywhere," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye's rights and interests in overseas spheres of influence will be protected with the HURJET, KIZILELMA, TB3, ANKA3 domestic and national aircraft mounted on its National Aircraft Carrier.

The country further plans to bolster its air defence from the sea with the TF-2000 Air Defense Warfare Destroyer, whose construction will begin at the Istanbul Shipyard.

The TCG Anadolu and the National Aircraft Carrier will also be protected against possible airborne threats, Erdogan assured.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit