Istanbul’s iconic Atlas Cinema was packed on Saturday afternoon for the launch of TRT World’s investigative documentary “Holy Redemption”, which exposes how illegal Jewish settlers are systematically driving out Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank.

A panel of experts discussed various aspects of the Palestinian struggle ahead of the premiere of the investigation carried out by TRT World journalists at great risk in December last year.

“The Holy Redemption documentary not only exposes what has been hidden from the worldview but also sheds light on one of the most disturbing methods of occupation in the world,” said Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, the Director General of TRT.

“Gaza has been destroyed before our eyes, and some nations are still silent about it. As TRT, we are doing our best to document Israel’s war on Gaza.”

TRT World’s journalists have tried to fill the gap in reporting on the violence carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in Palestinian villages.

“Our TRT investigative team has achieved great journalistic success by infiltrating radical Zionist groups in the West Bank, just two months after October 7, and filming this documentary under extremely difficult conditions while risking their lives,” said Omer Faruk Tanriverdi, Deputy Director General, International Broadcasts, TRT.

"Holy Redemption"s launch comes at a particularly crucial time. The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing international condemnation and scrutiny after Jewish settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Jit on August 15.

“Israel is attempting to implement ethnic cleansing because there’s a demographic crisis for the Israelis that currently favours Palestinians,” said Sami Al-Arian, the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University.

“Palestinians alone cannot dismantle these oppressive structures of supremacy and racism. Their resilience and refusal to leave the land plays a crucial role, but everyone has a part to play in ending this injustice.”

The groundbreaking documentary offers an unprecedented look into the atrocities carried out by radical settlers in the occupied West Bank, revealing the impact of these actions on Palestinian communities.

Filmed on-site in the occupied West Bank after the Gaza genocide began on October 7, it highlights the alleged support settlers receive from the Israeli state and military.

The documentary presents a chilling narrative of terror and land theft perpetrated by radical settlers against Palestinians, providing perspectives from both the perpetrators and the witnesses of these events.