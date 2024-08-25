TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM congratulates Iranian counterpart on formal assumption of office
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan congratulates Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as the two discussed Gaza, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call.
Fidan and Araghchi spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments. / Photo: AA
August 25, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has congratulated his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on his formal assumption of office.

Fidan and Araghchi spoke on the phone and discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and regional developments on Sunday, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Araghchi, who served as deputy foreign minister during Hassan Rouhani's government, succeeded Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was killed in a helicopter crash on May 19.​​​​​​​

On August 11, newly-appointed President Masoud Pezeshkian nominated Araghchi as his top diplomat.

After receiving a vote of confidence from the Islamic Consultative Assembly on August 21, he was appointed foreign minister.

