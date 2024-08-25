Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasised the positive changes in Türkiye’s eastern and southeastern provinces, liberated from terrorism with the country's relentless counterterrorism efforts.

"As the dark shadow of terrorism fades from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been dormant for years, is also emerging," Erdogan said on Sunday, addressing the grand opening ceremony of Bitlis Public and Private Investments.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of this shift, saying: "Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country’s largest oil reserves."

"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country’s direction was dictated, are over," he added.

Erdogan's remarks illustrate a broader revitalisation trend in regions once marred by conflict, now seeing substantial economic and developmental advancements as security improves.

