Türkiye has increased its forest assets by 1.7 million hectares between 2012 and 2023, despite 255,000 hectares of land being damaged by fires in the same period.

According to a record compiled by Anadolu based on the data of the country's General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), prevention, extinguishing, and reforestation steps are of strategic importance in the fight against forest fires.

In this regard, the OGM tries to intervene in forest fires in a timely and effective manner by using airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), watchtowers, cameras and land vehicles.

It is stated that rising temperatures due to climate change also play a role in the fires.

Meanwhile, with the afforestation campaign, much more areas than the burned areas are added to the forest inventory.

National Afforestation Day

The data reveal that Türkiye's forest cover in 2012 was over 21.6 million hectares. About 2,450 fires broke out in the same period, affecting 10,454 hectares.

In 2015, forest cover increased to over 22.3 million hectares, while 2,150 forest fires broke out on 3,219 hectares.

Forest cover also increased in 2018, reaching over 22.6 million hectares. In this period, 2,167 fires broke out on 5,644 hectares.