Israel has brought to the West Bank “systematic brutality” carried out in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

“Israel is not only committing genocide in Gaza, but it is now extending this war to the West Bank, Lebanon, and potentially other nations it deems as enemies which we cannot know or predict,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart in Ljubljana on Friday.

Fidan said Israel has been carrying out occupation, oppression, cruelty, and massacre in the region, and called on the international community to stop Israeli crimes being committed in the Palestinian territories.

Since October 7, a "genocide" has been taking place in Gaza, and Israel has systematically left the people in Gaza hungry and thirsty.

Israel has trampled on all human values ​​by bombing hospitals, mosques, schools, and churches, he added.

"The Netanyahu government continues to play with fire. It is endangering the future of the entire region to maintain its position. Everyone who remains silent on the Gaza issue, especially those who support Israel unconditionally, is under a burden. Israel's barbarity must finally come to an end,” he added.

Only path to lasting peace

The minister also called on the international community to use all available diplomatic pressure mechanisms to stop the conflict. He highlighted that while some countries, including Türkiye, have taken strong economic, commercial, and political stances, a broader and more effective pressure mechanism is necessary.

"Just as we are against the occupation of Ukraine's lands, we are also against the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel," he said, urging the global community to act decisively.

He reiterated Türkiye’s longstanding position that the only path to lasting peace is the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Our efforts to achieve this will continue unabated together with all conscientious countries," he added.