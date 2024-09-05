Crowds of Palestinians gathered at medical centres in southern Gaza for their children to be vaccinated against polio in the second stage of a campaign that has so far seen 187,000 youngsters inoculated.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Thursday that the campaign, taking place after Hamas and Israel agreed on limited pauses in their fighting, was so far successful but complex.

But the war continued elsewhere in the besieged enclave, with Gaza health authorities reporting several people killed in Israeli air strikes, including a hit on a hospital in central Gaza.

And despite the success of the polio campaign, diplomatic efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the war, the release of captives held in Gaza, and the return of Palestinians jailed by Israel have faltered.

On Thursday, vaccinations began in Rafah and Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, both areas that have been battered by the war and that have hosted tens of thousands of people who have fled other parts.

One displaced Palestinian, Ikram Nasser, queuing with her son at a vaccination point, said the threat of polio had only increased people's fears.

"We live based on fear, from the bombing, from the terror, from the destruction, from the injuries. We add to that the fear of diseases that have spread, such as skin diseases, from the lack of cleanliness and the crowding," she said.

Pauses must be respected

UNRWA said in a statement the vaccination campaign had moved to southern areas with teams mostly in Khan Younis.