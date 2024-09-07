Rohingya Muslims face the risk of losing their homeland if the international community fails to address the issue, according to one observer.

Rohingya rights activist and co-founder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, Nay San Lwin, said that following forced displacements in Rakhine State, there are approximately 600,000 Rohingya Muslims in the region, with estimates suggesting that 10,000 were forced to seek refuge in Bangladesh last week.

"If the international community fails to resolve this issue once again, we will lose our homeland. The most critical issue is impunity. The Myanmar army has been acting with impunity since 1978," he said in an interview with Anadolu, where he assessed the role of international organizations in addressing the issues faced by the Rohingya community.

Lwin noted that there are ongoing international court cases concerning the atrocities faced by the Rohingya community, but the duration of these cases remains uncertain.

He emphasised that a crucial step for the Rohingya Muslim community would be intervention by international organizations, a resolution by the UN Security Council, or the formation of an international coalition to assist the Rohingya.

If there is no intervention, the violence could escalate beyond the 2,000 to 2,500 deaths reported in the last three to four months, warned Lwin.

Continued displacement, mass killings

He added that half of the remaining Rohingya — 300,000 people in Buthidaung and Maungdaw — would be forced to flee to Bangladesh.

"If we lose these two towns, we will have no place to return to. Everything depends on the international community," he said. "It is up to them to decide how to protect the Rohingya and how to ensure their return to their homeland."