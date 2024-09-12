New video and witnesses have refuted Israel's account of the killing of a Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the occupied West Bank, as an investigative report published on Wednesday clearly confirmed that she was the victim of target-killing.

The Israel army claimed in a statement on Tuesday that it was "very likely" that Eygi was hit "unintentionally" by one of its soldiers.

The statement further claimed that the incident occurred during a "violent riot," with gunfire directed at "the key instigator."

However, in its investigative report, The Washington Post cast doubt on the Israeli army's claims, revealing that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of the confrontations in Beita.

Additionally, the investigation found that Eygi was shot approximately 20 minutes after protesters had moved down the main road, over 182 metres away from the Israeli forces.

A Palestinian teenager, who witnesses say was standing about 18 metres from Eygi, was wounded by fire, but the Israeli army would not say whether he was a target.

"They are shooting with regular guns"

Witnesses were unsure how the confrontation began, but it initially followed the typical pattern of clashes between heavily armed soldiers and Palestinian protesters.

Photographs show that some protesters threw stones, including slingshots, while others burned tires on the hillside.

According to residents and activists, Israeli forces first used tear gas to disperse the crowd but quickly switched to live ammunition.

A video recorded at 1:22 PM shows the road adjacent to the olive grove, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

An activist can be heard off-camera in Japanese saying, "They are shooting with regular guns."

Steven Beck, an audio forensic expert who consulted for the FBI and reviewed the footage for The Washington Post, confirmed that the sound in the video matched that of a gunshot.

This assessment was supported by a second audio expert, Rob Maher.