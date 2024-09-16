Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has announced that preparations are underway to lodge a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the killing of Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces.

Abbas informed Eygi’s father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, of the decision in a phone call on Saturday. He also expressed his condolences to the Turkish people, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian president hailed Eygi as the "brave daughter of Palestine and Türkiye," who was "assassinated" by the Israeli occupation. He also highlighted her role as a symbol of solidarity between the Turkish and Palestinian peoples.

Eygi, 26, was fatally shot in the head on September 6 while in the occupied West Bank, where she was volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) to peacefully observe protests against illegal Israeli settlement.

Abbas confirmed that the Palestinian leadership is currently coordinating with US and Turkish authorities to push for a fair investigation into Eygi’s death, and that a case will be brought to the ICC over the "crime of her assassination."

He further announced his decision "to bestow upon her the Medal of the Star of Jerusalem in recognition of her dearly sacrifice for the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and independence," and invited her family to visit Palestine in her memory.

Targeted by an Israeli sniper