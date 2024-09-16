Türkiye has filed charges against 20 people accused of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, seeking prison sentences ranging from about 19 to 45 years each.

Istanbul prosecutors allege that the defendants, 16 of whom are under arrest, engaged in espionage on behalf of Mossad against foreign nationals living in Türkiye.

According to the indictment, Mossad recruited the defendants through help wanted ads on social media and messaging apps.

Prosecutors claim the defendants gathered and shared confidential information, including addresses and images of Palestinian citizens and Hamas-affiliated individuals, with Israeli intelligence officers. The indictment suggests that this information could potentially be used for future operations, including executions or kidnappings.

The charges say the accused received payment for their services through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, and international money transfers, methods reportedly used by terrorist groups.

"Political or military espionage"

One defendant, Amal Sallami Ep Siala, said she was initially contacted by someone claiming to be from Germany who offered her money for her work.