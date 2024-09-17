A senior Houthi official has claimed the US offered to recognise the Houthi government in Sanaa in a bid to stop the Yemeni group's attacks, in remarks that a US official said were false.

"There is always communication after every operation we conduct," Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi movement's political bureau, told Al Jazeera Mubasher TV on Monday.

"These calls are based on either threats or presenting some temptations, but they have given up to achieve any accomplishment in that direction."

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the remarks "a total fabrication."

Separately, a US State Department official said: "Houthi propaganda is rarely true or newsworthy. Coverage like this puts a guise of credibility on their misinformation."

Al-Bukhaiti said the calls after attacks included some from the US and the United Kingdom indirectly through mediators and that the threats included direct US military intervention against countries that intervene militarily "in support of Gaza."

The Houthi official's remarks came a day after a ballistic missile from the Iran-aligned group reached central Israel for the first time, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on them.

Attack on Israel-linked ships