Greek basketball team Panathinaikos confronted Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in a pre-season friendly, but the focus shifted when a libelious political banner was displayed by Greek fans, falsely labeling Türkiye as an occupier.

During Monday’s game in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, Greek fans unfurled a provocative banner against Türkiye's Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974.

After the provocative banner was displayed, Panathinaikos head coach Ergin Ataman, a Turkish citizen, called the referee's attention to it. He stormed onto the court in protest. A visibly upset Ataman argued with the referee and then left the game.

Following the incident, Ataman took to social media, expressing disappointment over the provocative banner and said that he reacted "in the strongest way possible to draw attention to it."

Sports should be about 'friendship and peace'