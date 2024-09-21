TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces nab PKK terrorist in Istanbul
Cigdem Aslan, who was active in PKK terror organisation in Australia, is captured in a joint operation by Turkish police and the National Intelligence Organization.
Turkish security forces nab PKK terrorist in Istanbul
Cigdem Aslan, who was in contact with high-level members of the terror group, was going to Australia from Istanbul Airport. / Photo: AA
September 21, 2024

Aslan was captured in Istanbul in a joint operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police, the sources said on Saturday.

The terrorist, who was found to have actively participated in the actions and activities carried out on behalf of the PKK/KCK separatist terrorist organisation in Australia, had been followed by MIT for a long time.

It was learned that Aslan, who was in contact with high-level members of the terror group, was going to Australia from Istanbul Airport.

She was sent to prison by a judge.

Recommended

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

RelatedPKK spreads tentacles inside Germany, says domestic intel report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan