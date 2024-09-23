TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
'Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council,' says Hakan Fidan.
UN failing to show leadership in tackling global challenges — Turkish FM
Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems. / Photo: AA
September 23, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticised the UN's inability to demonstrate effective leadership in addressing the world's current challenges.

"Both the international community and the United Nations are facing a historic test," Fidan told the UN Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the United Nations has been unable to display the leadership that it should in the face of ever-growing threats to humanity today.”

The high-level conference is bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to better present and safeguard the future.

Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems.

RelatedThis is why Turkish President Erdogan is calling for a new world order
Recommended

"Comprehensive reform is needed"

"We need a more just, inclusive and effective multilateral model. Comprehensive reform is needed in the United Nations, especially in the Security Council," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long pushed for reforms to the UN, often using the slogan “The world is bigger than five,” referring to the Security Council’s unrepresentative membership.

Erdogan has also decried the UN’s lack of effectiveness in responding to various international crises, especially the nearly year-old Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 95,000 others.

RelatedIsrael is sprinting towards regional escalation, warns Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan