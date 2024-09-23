Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticised the UN's inability to demonstrate effective leadership in addressing the world's current challenges.

"Both the international community and the United Nations are facing a historic test," Fidan told the UN Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the United Nations has been unable to display the leadership that it should in the face of ever-growing threats to humanity today.”

The high-level conference is bringing world leaders together to forge a new international consensus on how to better present and safeguard the future.

Fidan said an effective new structure is needed, one that will produce common solutions to global problems.