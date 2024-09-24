The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell has expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Lebanon and Israel, particularly following reports of attacks that claimed at least 24 children’s lives in southern Lebanon on Monday.

"I am deeply alarmed by the ongoing surge of attacks in Lebanon and Israel, which earlier today reportedly claimed the lives of at least 24 children in southern Lebanon," she said, emphasizing that the intensified violence represents a "dangerous escalation" for civilians in the region.

She noted that children in both Lebanon and Israel are experiencing severe psychological trauma due to continuous air strikes and displacement from their homes.

Russell urged all parties involved to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians, infrastructure, humanitarian workers, and medical personnel.