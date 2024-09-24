Türkiye's Investment Office has launched a major campaign in New York’s Times Square, just as the 79th UN General Assembly is underway. Digital billboards light up with bold messages like "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World", showcasing Türkiye's unique position as a bridge between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The campaign highlights the country's economic strengths, focusing on its rapid growth, investment-friendly reforms, and talented workforce.

Türkiye is not only positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors but also as a crucial link to global markets due to its strategic location.