Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned the international community about rising hatred in the world.

Fidan attended the ministerial meeting of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Group of Friends on Friday on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During his address, the minister drew attention to the increasing intolerance, xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia in the world and emphasised that the international community should take a common stance to prevent these tendencies, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan also touched upon the steps taken internationally, including the decisions adopted by the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council on the fight against Islamophobia, as well as the appointment of Türkiye's Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General's Special Envoy on Islamophobia.