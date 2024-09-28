Foreign ministers from Türkiye, Russia and Iran, the three guarantor states of the Astana platform established to de-escalate tensions in Syria and pave the way for a political process, have met in New York.

Hakan Fidan, Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi attended the Foreign Ministerial Meeting of the Astana Platform on Friday on the margins of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The ministers discussed the security, political and humanitarian situation in Syria, and called for restraint to prevent Israel's attacks on Lebanon from causing an additional spiral of violence in Syria, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting emphasised the importance of maintaining peace on the ground, including in northwestern Idlib province, as well as the need to prevent attempts by the separatist terrorist organisations to take advantage of the current situation, the sources added.

Reiterating Türkiye's support for the revival of the political process in Syria, Fidan underlined the importance of the Astana Process in achieving peace and stability in Syria.

During the meeting, the Turkish foreign minister drew attention to the threat of terrorism and the fact that Daesh is increasing its attacks in Syria.

Fidan emphasised that the UN should play a "leading role" in resolving the conflict in Syria, the sources added.

Signing marine biodiversity agreement

Hakan Fidan signed a UN agreement Friday to protect and sustainably use marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdictions during the UN General Assembly meetings.

Fidan signed the "United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea" on the protection and sustainable use of marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction, territorial seas, continental shelves and Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), according to diplomatic sources.

The accord emphasises the need for marine protected areas, area-based management tools and environmental affect assessments for planned activities.

The process for states to become parties to the agreement was initiated with Fidan's signing of the participation document.

It ensures equitable sharing of benefits from marine discoveries, promotes good governance of the high seas and supports capacity-building for developing nations.

Türkiye remains committed to contributing to international efforts on environmental protection and maritime law, said sources.

Under the principle of "freedom of the high seas," one of the cornerstone principles of international maritime law, high seas areas are open for use by all states.

The areas, referred to as global commons, are not owned by any specific nation.