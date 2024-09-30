WORLD
5 MIN READ
Bangladesh, Pakistan explore ways to breathe life back into SAARC
Bangladesh interim government's chief advisor Muhammad Yunus sees potential for the regional bloc to function like the European Union, a Bangladeshi official tells TRT World.
Bangladesh, Pakistan explore ways to breathe life back into SAARC
Ties of Pakistan and Bangladesh remained tense during Hasina’s rule. But the new government wants to breathe fresh life into the frayed ties. Photo: X/CMShehbaz / Others
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 30, 2024

United Nations, New York — Leaders of Bangladesh and Pakistan have discussed ways to revive the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), a regional bloc of eight countries that has remained inert since 2016, mainly due to tensions between the amalgam’s key heavyweights Pakistan and India.

"During the meeting with Pakistani leader (Shehbaz Sharif), our chief adviser (Muhammad Yunus) discussed reviving SAARC which has remained no-functional for about a decade," Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Yunus, told TRT World on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"Dr Yunus argued that SAARC can emerge as a true platform for regional cooperation and can work for some two billion people who live in South Asia," he said.

Established in 1985, SAARC comprises of eight-member countries — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. And the Nobel laureate and Bangladesh’s interim leader Yunus has urged Pakistan to help revitalise the bloc during his recent bilateral meeting with Pakistani PM Sharif on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"Both leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels for the progress and development of the peoples of both countries," Pakistan’s mission to the UN said in a statement after their meeting.

Yunus emerged as the interim leader of Bangladesh after student protests in August ended the 15-year iron-fist rule of Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to neighbouring India, with which she had cultivated close ties for years that also saw boom in Bangladesh’s economy. India is Bangladesh's largest trading partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade of around $16 billion.

Yunus has demanded New Delhi to extradite Hasina.

After her flight to India, Hasina reportedly blamed United States for her ouster. But the US said it had no role in her removal, calling allegations of Washington's interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs "simply false."

Even though the Nobel laureate has powerful connections in the United States, Yunus, according to Bangladeshi officials, is trying hard to bolster regional initiatives such as SAARC.

"He's speaking about it, obviously to all the South Asian nations," Alam said.

"Dr Yunus is saying it can be a very fantastic regional cooperation like the European Union. You know during the Second World War, Germany and France (EU members) were fighting each other. I think we can also create an atmosphere for peace and stability," Alam added.

Alam said Bangladesh’s interim leader is also speaking with India about reviving the bloc.

Recommended
RelatedSheikh Hasina did not figure in Bangladesh-US talks — official

Tensions between SAARC members

Ties of Pakistan and Bangladesh remained tense during Hasina’s rule. But the new government wants to breathe fresh life into the frayed ties.

Pakistan and Bangladesh were once a single country, called East and West Pakistan, in 1947. In 1971, Bangladesh became independent and their ties remained fractured. During Hasina’s rule, which prosecuted several members of the Jamaat-e-Islami party — a religious group which wanted to stay with Pakistan — rifts in the relations between Islamabad and Dhaka widened further.

With Yunus emerging as the new Bangladesh leader in recent months, both sides appear to be moving toward normalisation of ties.

Yunus' bid to revive SAARC, however, faces many hurdles.

Ties between Pakistan and India remain tense, primarily over their row on the Kashmir region, which remains divided into Pakistan and India-administered Kashmir.

At the UNGA plenary, both sides raised the conflict in the Himalayan region and traded warnings.

Islamabad wants a Taliban official to represent Afghanistan’s interim government in SAARC meetings. But none of the SAARC countries have so far recognised the Taliban government in Kabul.

For the fifth consecutive year in 2024, the SAARC Council of Ministers failed to meet on the sidelines of UNGA.

Instead, on the sidelines of UNGA, five of the eight SAARC members met at the summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (or BIMSTEC), a regional grouping comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control