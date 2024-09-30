Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye had delivered 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, with plans to continue providing assistance as long as security conditions allow.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara on Wednesday, President Erdogan emphasised Türkiye’s commitment to supporting those affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region.

"The Islamic world must have the strongest response to the oppression in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Lebanon. As Muslims, it is our duty to lead the world in curbing this cruelty," Erdogan said, urging Muslim nations to unite against the injustices faced by Palestinians and Lebanese.