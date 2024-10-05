Pakistan's capital has been locked down, swarmed by security forces with mobile internet cut as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan attempted to seize the streets in protest.

On Saturday, small and scattered convoys pressed in on Islamabad in defiance of the government which approved troops for deployment on the streets.

"I am so proud of all our people," said a message from Khan posted on the social media site X.

"You showed unfaltering resilience and courage as you came out yesterday and overcame unbelievable obstacles."

Khan was barred from standing in the February elections that were marred by allegations of rigging, and sidelined by dozens of legal cases.

But his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has defied a crackdown to needle the government with regular demonstrations.

PTI supporters began driving to Islamabad on Friday from his powerbase in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province but were met with shipping container roadblocks and volleys of tear gas.

Infringement on 'people's right'