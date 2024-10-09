Türkiye has sent two ships to Lebanon to evacuate 2,000 Turkish citizens amid rising tensions in the region, the country's ambassador to Beirut said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ali Baris Ulusoy said that Turkish citizens have requested evacuation due to the deteriorating security situation caused by Israel's growing attacks on Lebanon in recent weeks.

"Today, two ships belonging to the Turkish Navy are arriving at the Port of Beirut. These ships, with a capacity to carry 2,000 people, will pick up our citizens and take them to the Port of Mersin," Ulusoy added on Wednesday.

Arrangements have also been made to help the evacuated Turkish citizens with their needs, he said.

There are around 13,000-14,000 Turkish citizens in Lebanon, with 2,000 citizens having applied for evacuation so far, he said.

On X, the Turkish Embassy in Beirut also said "preparations are underway" to organise flights to evacuate Turkish citizens wishing to leave Lebanon by air rather than by sea.

The ships arriving from Türkiye are also carrying 300 tons of humanitarian aid, said Ulusoy.

The two ships reached Lebanon, the National Defence Ministry later announced. Two ships were assigned the task of evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid, while four were assigned the task of escort and protection.