Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently engaged in discussions with Western leaders to present his "victory plan," which aims to strengthen Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and in geopolitical negotiations before any potential dialogue with Russia.

This series of meetings comes at a crucial time as Ukraine continues to grapple with its ongoing conflict with Russia and seeks to bolster its military support from its Western allies.

The plan was to be unveiled at a weekend meeting originally scheduled at the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, but US President Joe Biden's commitment to respond to Hurricane Milton in Florida has postponed it.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for a quick rescheduling, saying, “We will present our victory plan in detail there, the same as we presented it in the White House.”

What is the victory plan?

It focuses on strengthening Ukraine “both geopolitically and on the battlefield” before any negotiations with Russia, Zelenskyy said.

He articulated that any perceived weakness among Western allies could embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin, declaring, “Weakness of any of our allies will inspire (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. That’s why we’re asking them to strengthen us, in terms of security guarantees, in terms of weapons, in terms of our future after this war. In my view, he (Putin) only understands force.”

Although specific details of the plan have remained undisclosed, its contours have begun to surface, emphasising the need for swift action on decisions that Western allies have contemplated since the full-scale attack began in 2022.

There are growing concerns among Ukrainian officials and analysts that the goal of implementing the plan before a potential change in US leadership in January may be out of reach.

The plan includes a demand for NATO membership and requests for permission to utilise long-range weapons against Russian targets—issues that have raised eyebrows among Ukraine's supporters.

Zelenskyy emphasised, “Partners often say, ‘We will be with Ukraine until its victory.’ Now we clearly show how Ukraine can win and what is needed for this. Very specific things.”

'Crucial period'

Kiev still await responses from Western partners regarding its repeated requests for long-range weapons to strike targets within Russian territory.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy signed an agreement with Croatia during a summit with leaders from southeastern European states, highlighting cooperation in humanitarian aid, demining, and prosecuting war crimes based on Croatia's experiences from its own war in 1991-95.

Besides Croatia, the summit included participants from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and Türkiye.

A declaration passed by summit participants condemned Russia's aggression and supported Ukraine's NATO membership and post-war reconstruction, stating, “There can be no free, peaceful and prosperous Europe without a free, peaceful and prosperous Ukraine.”

On Thursday, Zelenskyy arrived at 10 Downing St. in London to engage with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding his victory plan.