The 400-year-old Assyrian bazaar in Mardin, located in Türkiye's southeastern region, has been reopened following a comprehensive restoration as part of the "Street Health Project."

The project marks a significant step in the preservation of the region's cultural heritage, which was supported and coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, along with contributions from the Governor's Office, the District Governor's Office, and various institutions.

During the opening ceremony, Governor Tuncay Akkoyun emphasised the historical significance of Mardin, which has hosted numerous civilisations throughout history, and praised its unique cultural and architectural legacy.

He highlighted that Dargecit, one of Mesopotamia's oldest settlements, embodies a tradition of coexistence and brotherhood among diverse cultures.

“Our cultural heritage is not just about historic buildings but also our unity, solidarity, and sense of community,” Akkoyun said. “It is our duty to protect this heritage and pass it on to future generations. Where there is brotherhood, there is peace, and where there is peace, agriculture, trade, and tourism can thrive.”

Preserving its historical identity