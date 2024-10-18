Hong Kong and Shanghai soared to lead gains across most Asian markets after Chinese growth beat forecasts and officials flagged fresh measures to boost the world's number two economy.

Investors have been clamouring for Beijing to deliver more concrete plans for the country's stuttering economy since last month's slew of stimulus announcements that had fanned hopes officials would unload the "bazooka" policy many have been calling for.

However, after a blockbuster rally across the mainland and Hong Kong markets, three high-level briefings that had caused much anticipation fell well short of expectations and sparked a sell-off that ate into those early gains.

Friday's news that the gross domestic product expanded 4.6 percent was fractionally better than forecast in an AFP survey of economists but still marked the slowest pace of growth since the start of 2023.

However, traders cheered news that the central bank launched a facility to provide greater liquidity and boost share buybacks, while boss chief Pan Gongsheng said officials were considering another cut to the amount commercial lenders must hold in reserve.

Meanwhile, state media said top banks had cut rates on yuan deposits on Friday for the second time this year as part of a move to boost lending.

That came as data showed retail sales -- a gauge of consumer spending -- and industrial output rose more than expected in September.

Debt crisis amid efforts

Authorities have struggled to reignite the economy as it battles a stinging debt crisis in the property sector and torpid consumer activity, with an eye on hitting an annual growth target of five percent this year.

Shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai burst higher hopes the government was ready to do what it could to support the economy, with tech giants and beaten-down developers among the best performers.

ING's China chief economist Lynn Song said: "The beat in the third quarter numbers keeps China within striking distance to hit its full-year growth target... and requires a slightly less impressive fourth-quarter growth rate than what was previously expected."