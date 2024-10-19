TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
'Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us': KRG premier
"PKK extorts our people, creates problems for us, and kidnaps our youth," says Mesrur Barzani.
'Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us': KRG premier
PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: Reuters
October 19, 2024

The prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq highlighted that Türkiye's fight in the region was against the PKK terrorist group.

In an interview with the Erbil-based K24 television channel, Mesrur Barzani addressed Türkiye's military operations against the PKK presence in Iraq.

"Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us. The existence of the PKK is the reason for this war," Barzani said.

Pointing to the PKK's adversary to the KRG, Barzani emphasised that the terror group prevents locals from accessing their villages and fields.

"PKK extorts our people, creates problems for us, and kidnaps our youth," he said.

RelatedPKK/YPG rocket attack injures students and teachers in Syria's Jarablus

Barzani said the KRG had prevented the conflict from deepening .

Recommended

"If it were up to the PKK, it would extend the war to Duhok, Zaho, and other cities. The Peshmerga (forces) has established a line to prevent further incursions from the PKK," he said.

"Right now, because the war continues in hundreds of our villages, we are unable to provide services. The PKK does not listen to us in any way."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot attacks in Türkiye.

In northern Syria, PKK/YPG terrorists seek to threaten the Turkish border while trying to harass and attack local Syrians and Turkish troops promoting stability in a region once dominated by terrorist groups, due to a power vacuum in conflict-torn Syria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan