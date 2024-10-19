The prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq highlighted that Türkiye's fight in the region was against the PKK terrorist group.

In an interview with the Erbil-based K24 television channel, Mesrur Barzani addressed Türkiye's military operations against the PKK presence in Iraq.

"Türkiye is fighting against the PKK, not against us. The existence of the PKK is the reason for this war," Barzani said.

Pointing to the PKK's adversary to the KRG, Barzani emphasised that the terror group prevents locals from accessing their villages and fields.

"PKK extorts our people, creates problems for us, and kidnaps our youth," he said.

Barzani said the KRG had prevented the conflict from deepening .