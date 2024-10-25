Children in Gaza are dying in pain for want of emergency treatment as a result of Israeli authorities approving fewer and fewer of them for medical evacuation following the closure of the Rafah crossing, United Nations agencies said.

Whereas before almost 300 children were being evacuated a month, that number had now declined to less than one per day, with medics waiting in vain for security approvals from Israeli authorities controlling exits from Gaza, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a briefing in Geneva on Friday.

"As a result, children in Gaza are dying, not just from the bombs and the bullets and the shells that strike them," he said, describing several cases of children with severe, life-threatening injuries facing unexplained delays or refusals of doctors' evacuation requests.

"Even when miracles happen, even when the bombs go off and the homes collapse and the casualties mount but the child survives, they are then prevented from leaving Gaza for the urgent medical care that can save their lives."

Israeli authorities do not say when applications for medical evacuations are declined, and no explanations are given for their decisions, Elder said.

COGAT, the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian civilian issues including medical evacuations from Gaza, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the question of evacuations generally or the specific cases cited by UNICEF.