Türkiye's talks with Russia to strike a deal on a gas trading hub are ongoing and the hub in Istanbul could begin operations in 2025, the Turkish energy minister has said.

"We have set up a strong infrastructure for a trading platform that could operate as soon as 2025 in Istanbul Finance Centre under the partnership of Botas and Gazprom," Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in an interview with Turkish daily Milliyet published on Friday.

"We sent (Russia) a memorandum of understanding," Bayraktar said, adding that Russian president Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that he'd give instructions to Gazprom for the gas hub.

Bayraktar stated that an Istanbul Gas Index will be established, meaning gas prices will be set in Istanbul, with Russia selling its gas at prices based on this index.

Türkiye, which has announced its ambition to become a gas hub by increasing both imports and exports, is in the process of negotiating supply deals with producers and consumers.

Transfer facilitator in the region

During Erdogan's visit to Russia for the BRICS summit in October, Turkish and Russian leaders continued to discuss ways to advance the potential and specifics of the project to establish a gas hub in in Türkiye.

The idea of a gas hub in Türkiye was first suggested by Russian President Putin in October 2022 after the Nord Stream pipeline explosions.