An Iranian-American journalist who once worked for a US government-funded broadcaster is believed to have been detained by Iran for months now, authorities said Sunday, further raising the stakes as Tehran threatens to retaliate over an Israeli attack on the country.

The imprisonment of Reza Valizadeh was confirmed by the US State Department.

Valizadeh had worked for Radio Farda, an outlet under Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that's overseen by the US Agency for Global Media.

In February, he wrote on the social platform X that his family members had been detained in an effort to make him return to Iran. In August, Valizadeh apparently posted two messages suggesting he had returned to Iran.

"I arrived in Tehran on March 6, 2024. Before that, I had unfinished negotiations with the (Revolutionary Guard's) intelligence department," the message read in part. "Eventually I came back to my country after 13 years without any security guarantee, even a verbal one."

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Valizadeh had been detained.

The Human Rights Activists News Agency, which monitors cases in Iran, said that he had been detained on arrival to the country earlier this year but later released. He was then rearrested and sent to Evin prison, where he now faces a case in Iran's Revolutionary Court

The State Department said it was "aware of reports that this dual US-Iranian citizen has been arrested in Iran" when asked about Valizadeh. "We are working with our Swiss partners who serve as the protecting power for the United States in Iran to gather more information about this case," the State Department said.

Iran has not acknowledged detaining Valizadeh. Iran's mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

