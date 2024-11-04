Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Kyrgyzstan to attend an Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit.

President Erdogan was accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and other officials.

Erdogan was welcomed on Monday by Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aygul Japarov at the Bishkek-Manas International Airport.

The Turkish president will attend the 11th summit of heads of state of the OTS, which will be held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Wednesday.

Strategic priorities

OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev told Anadolu that at the summit, the member states will focus on four key areas: economic integration, sustainable development, digital transformation, and security.

Noting that the summit will aim to deepen trade and investment ties, he said a digital economy partnership agreement will be signed for economic integration, which will facilitate digital trade between member states, allowing businesses to operate more efficiently within a common framework.

He stressed that the OTS is committed to promoting the Green Finance Council and Green Vision Initiative, which will facilitate environmentally friendly projects in the fields of renewable energy and sustainable urban development.