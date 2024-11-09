WORLD
Terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan kills at least 26 people
Authorities have said that it seemed to be a suicide bombing while Türkiye and Palestine have condemned the terror attack and affirmed support for Pakistan.
Security officials examine the site at railway station in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan,, Nov. 9, 2024. / Photo: AP
November 9, 2024

At least 26 people were killed and many others wounded in a bomb explosion at Quetta city railway station in southwestern Pakistan early Saturday, police said.

So far 26 people have been killed and 46 others wounded, Muhammad Akram, a local police official, told Anadolu over the phone.

Earlier, a local senior police official, Muhammad Baloch, said that it seemed to be a suicide bombing.

He added that the explosion hit a ticket counter at the station in the Balochistan provincial capital of Quetta.

Initial reports indicate the blast occurred when the train was about to leave the station for Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Given the usual high foot traffic at the station, authorities fear the number of casualties could rise.

Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene as emergency measures were implemented at Quetta's Civil Hospital, with additional doctors and support staff to assist victims.

Pakistan has endured 785 terrorist attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries, reflecting a persistently high level of violence across the country, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Though terror attacks and bombings have dropped in Pakistan, October emerged as the second-deadliest month of the year as fatalities rose to 198.​​​​​​​

Fatalities included 98 terrorists, 62 security personnel and 38 civilians.

Türkiye, Palestine condemnterror attack

Palestine has condemned a terror attack in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, affirming Palestine’s support for “the Pakistani government and people in combating terrorism,” and expressed “confidence in Pakistan’s ability to overcome these threats.”

Türkiye has condemned the deadly terror attack in Pakistan “in the strongest possible terms.”

“We extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the ministry added.

