The meeting addressed efforts related to the Zero Waste Project, initiated under Emine Erdogan's patronage, as well as issues concerning climate crisis and environmental protection.
Turkish first lady meets UN chief on sidelines of COP29
Emine Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs. / Photo: AA
November 12, 2024

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29).

In her role as Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, Erdogan held discussions with Guterres at the Blue Zone area of COP29.

The meeting addressed efforts to combat climate change and environmental issues, focusing particularly on the Zero Waste Project initiated under her patronage.

During the meeting, Erdogan also briefed Guterres on the ongoing work of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste, which she chairs.

Tackling climate crisis

Türkiye is steadily positioning itself as a global leader in environmental sustainability, with First Lady Emine Erdogan at the forefront of the nation’s efforts.

Since taking over as chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste, First Lady Emine Erdogan has played a crucial role in advancing Türkiye’s ambitious Zero Waste Project.

Launched under her patronage in 2017, the initiative aims to combat climate change by reducing waste at its source, optimising resource use, and promoting recycling efforts nationwide.

SOURCE:TRT World
