The tale of a distinctly Palestinian road trip –– through refugee camps and Israeli checkpoints –– takes centre stage in director Rashid Masharawi's latest film, which debuted at this year's Cairo International Film Festival.

"It's a search for home, a search for Palestine, for ourselves," Masharawi told AFP on Wednesday after the world premiere of his new film "Passing Dreams".

It kicked off the Middle East's oldest film festival, which opened with a traditional dabkeh dance performance by a troupe from war-torn Gaza.

Masharawi's film follows Sami, a 12-year-old boy, and his uncle and cousin on a quest to find his beloved pet pigeon, which has flown away from their home in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Told that pigeons always return to their birthplace, the family attempts to "follow the bird home" –– driving a small red camper van from Qalandia camp and Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank to the Old City of Jerusalem and the Israeli city of Haifa.

Their odyssey, Masharawi says, becomes a "deeply symbolic journey" that represents an inversion of the family's original displacement from Haifa during the 1948 war that led to the creation of the State of Israel –– a period Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or "catastrophe".

"It's no coincidence we're in places that have a deep significance to Palestinian history," the director said, speaking to AFP after a more intimate second screening on Thursday.

'From Ground Zero'

The bittersweet tale is a far cry from Masharawi's other project featured at the Cairo film festival: "From Ground Zero".

The anthology, supervised by the veteran director, showcases 22 shorts by filmmakers in Gaza, shot against the backdrop of war.

For that project, Masharawi –– who was the first Palestinian director officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival for his film "Haifa" in 1996 –– "wanted to act as a bridge between global audiences" and filmmakers on the ground.

In April, he told AFP the anthology intended to expose "the lie of self-defence", which he said was Israel's justification for its devastating military campaign in Gaza.

The war broke out following Palestinian resistance group Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel has since killed more than 43,700 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry.