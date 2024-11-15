Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked Palestinian Independence Day with a powerful message of solidarity, describing it as a day rooted in the pursuit of justice and a reminder of shared humanity.

Reflecting on last year’s “One Heart for Palestine: First Ladies’ Summit,” she emphasised the collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which went beyond advocating for peace to oppose all actions violating human dignity and international law.

"We reject a system that strips the innocent of their right to life and condemns children to darkness," said Erdogan on X on Friday.

The summit was attended by other first spouses around the world, including Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Brazil's first lady Rosangela da Silva.

The First Lady expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence, noting that Israel's aggression has now extended beyond Palestine to Lebanon.

Continued efforts to ensure safety