WORLD
4 MIN READ
What did US veto at UNSC: Gaza ceasefire, end to starvation, access to aid
The resolution "demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties".
What did US veto at UNSC: Gaza ceasefire, end to starvation, access to aid
It was submitted by 10 elected members of the Council and received 14 votes. / Photo: AA Archive
November 20, 2024

The US has vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that demanded an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft resolution on Wednesday also urged the prevention of starvation of Palestinians.

It was submitted by 10 elected members of the Council - Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland - and received 14 votes.

The resolution "demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties," while reiterating the "demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" as it urged the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

It highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis and demanded "immediate access by the civilian population in Gaza to basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to its survival."

The draft resolution rejected "any effort to starve Palestinians" and called for "the facilitation of full, rapid, safe, and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale to and throughout Gaza."

Urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, it also demanded the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2735, which includes provisions for hostages, Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It also requested reports from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on its implementation and a comprehensive needs assessment for Gaza within 90 days.

The US veto, however, prevents the measures from being enacted.

Recommended
RelatedCuffs as toys, suffering as fate: Palestinian children in Israeli detention

US vetoes of Gaza resolutions

Ahead of the expected US veto, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana's envoy to the UN, said that "the resolution before the Council is the product of several weeks of consultations among all council members."

"It was prompted by the Council's deep concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, including what was unfolding in North Gaza, and the need for an urgent response to that situation," she said.

US deputy envoy to UN Robert Wood said after the vote, "We made clear throughout negotiations we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages," and that "a durable end to the war must come with the release of the hostages."

"Simply put, this resolution would have sent a dangerous message to Hamas. There's no need to come back to the negotiating table," he added, accusing the Palestine resistance group of rejecting ceasefire deals.

The US previously vetoed three Security Council draft resolutions that called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza.

The US vetoed resolutions in October 2023, December 2023 and in February, while abstaining in votes on other draft resolutions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe