The US has vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that demanded an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire in Gaza.

The draft resolution on Wednesday also urged the prevention of starvation of Palestinians.

It was submitted by 10 elected members of the Council - Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and Switzerland - and received 14 votes.

The resolution "demanded an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be respected by all parties," while reiterating the "demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages" as it urged the Security Council to fulfil its responsibility to maintain international peace and security.

It highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis and demanded "immediate access by the civilian population in Gaza to basic services and humanitarian assistance indispensable to its survival."

The draft resolution rejected "any effort to starve Palestinians" and called for "the facilitation of full, rapid, safe, and unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance at scale to and throughout Gaza."

Urging all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, it also demanded the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2735, which includes provisions for hostages, Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It also requested reports from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on its implementation and a comprehensive needs assessment for Gaza within 90 days.

The US veto, however, prevents the measures from being enacted.