TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches new platform to promote children's rights
The platform is designed to provide children with the opportunity to learn about their rights through child-friendly content.
Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation./ Photo: TIHEK / Others
November 23, 2024

The Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK) has unveiled a new website, coinciding with Universal Children’s Rights Day, to advance the promotion and protection of children’s rights

Speaking at the launch of the website, which was held at the institution, the President of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TIHEK), Muharrem Kilic, explained the aims of the initiative.

He stated that the website aims to provide children with access to applications submitted to the institution and the decisions made, while also serving as a central platform for information on children's rights.

Kilic highlighted that children's rights remain a core focus for TIHEK, noting that many projects addressing children's needs have already been implemented.

Regarding the website, he expressed the hope that it would evolve into a platform where children themselves could directly submit their applications.

Vital resource for accurate information

In his remarks, Kilic addressed the challenges posed by the digital age, particularly in distinguishing accurate information from misinformation.

"In an era of increasing digitalisation, there is an urgent need for effective filters, tools and mechanisms to distinguish between true and false information. The TIHEK children's website will serve as a vital resource to ensure access to accurate information," he said.

He emphasised the universal nature of human rights and stated that children's rights are an integral part of this framework.

The new website, Kilic added, will enable the direct transmission of information about children's rights to children themselves, enhancing awareness and understanding.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
