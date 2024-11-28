A Turkish vehicle and defence firm, Otokar, has signed an agreement with the Romanian Defence Ministry company Romtehnica to provide military vehicles worth approximately $912.5 million.

According to a press release from Otokar, the company will provide the Romanian Defence Ministry with 1,059 units of 4x4 tactical wheeled light armored vehicles known as Cobra II under the agreement signed on Wednesday.

The first delivery of 278 vehicles will be made in Türkiye, with the remainder manufactured in Romania.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2025 and will be completed in batches over the next five years.

Related Türkiye's first heavy-class military unmanned vehicle Alpar to be showcased

Cobra II