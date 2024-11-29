WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's defence minister arrives in North Korea for visit: state media
North Korea and Russia are both under UN sanctions -- the former for its nuclear weapons programme and the latter for the Ukraine war.
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov will hold talks with a number of North Korean / Photo: Reuters/FILE
November 29, 2024

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Friday, Russian state news agencies reported, citing a military statement.

During his official visit to Pyongyang, Belousov will hold talks with a number of North Korean "military and military-political officials", the statement said without elaborating.

The Russian defence chief was welcomed in Pyongyang by his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, according to the statement.

The two countries signed a strategic partnership treaty in June, which obligates each to provide military assistance to the other in case of an attack and to cooperate to oppose Western sanctions.

The United States and South Korea have also accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying leader Kim Jong Un was eager to gain advanced technology, and battle experience for his troops, in return.

SOURCE:AFP
